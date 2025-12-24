Crackdown on Cyberfraud: Four Arrested in Dhanbad

In a significant development against cybercrime, four individuals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in connection with cyberfrauds, according to local police reports disclosed on Wednesday.

The arrests took place at a guest house in the Govindpur police station area on Tuesday night, following a credible tip-off, officials stated.

The accused allegedly targeted unsuspecting individuals by offering to enhance their card limits, subsequently sending them malicious URLs. Victims who clicked these links unknowingly granted remote access to their phones, enabling the accused to execute the fraud, detailed Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Kamti. Charges were pressed against their communication and financial channels, extending across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

