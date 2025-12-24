Left Menu

Crackdown on Cyberfraud: Four Arrested in Dhanbad

Four individuals were apprehended in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, for their alleged involvement in cyberfrauds. The arrests followed a tip-off and occurred at a guest house in Govindpur. The accused deceived victims by promising card limit enhancements and committing fraud via remote phone access. Cases were registered across three states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development against cybercrime, four individuals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in connection with cyberfrauds, according to local police reports disclosed on Wednesday.

The arrests took place at a guest house in the Govindpur police station area on Tuesday night, following a credible tip-off, officials stated.

The accused allegedly targeted unsuspecting individuals by offering to enhance their card limits, subsequently sending them malicious URLs. Victims who clicked these links unknowingly granted remote access to their phones, enabling the accused to execute the fraud, detailed Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Kamti. Charges were pressed against their communication and financial channels, extending across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

