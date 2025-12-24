Fringe Outfit Disrupts Christmas Celebrations in Assam
Activists from a fringe outfit disrupted Christmas celebrations in Nalbari, Assam, vandalizing a school's preparations and damaging festive items in shops. The Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal (VHPBD) members raised slogans and warned against Christmas celebrations on school premises and set fire to items sold in shops.
In a disruptive turn of events, activists associated with a fringe outfit targeted Christmas celebrations in Nalbari district, Assam. The group vandalized St Mary's School preparations and damaged festival-related items in local shops, according to police reports.
Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal (VHPBD) staged a protest, audibly expressing opposition to the festivities by shouting 'Jai Shree Ram'. The activists entered the school in Panigaon village, burning banners and posters related to the Christmas celebrations.
Further escalation saw the group approach various shops and shopping malls in Nalbari town, where they set Christmas goods ablaze, particularly near the Jain Mandir. The police revealed that no formal complaint or FIR has been filed yet regarding these incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
