Angel One Achieves ISO 22301:2019 Certification for Robust Business Continuity

Angel One Limited, a prominent fintech company, has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 certification by Intertek, an esteemed global certification body. The certification underscores Angel One's dedication to maintaining robust business continuity standards, assuring stakeholders of its ability to manage operational disruptions effectively.

By securing the ISO 22301:2019 certification, Angel One affirms its commitment to investor trust and market integrity, which are vital for a digital-first financial platform. The certification acknowledges the company's disciplined approach to risk management, operational continuity, and service reliability amid market uncertainties.

With a client base of over 35 million, Angel One continues to innovate in fintech, offering digital solutions in various financial services. Manmohan Singh, the Chief Risk Officer, emphasized the importance of this certification in reinforcing the company's commitment to globally renowned business continuity practices.