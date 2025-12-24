Kerala CM Condemns Attacks on Christmas Celebrations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grave concern about the increasing attacks on Christmas celebrations throughout India, characterizing these incidents as profoundly disturbing. During a press conference, Vijayan highlighted reports of widespread disturbances in states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister referred to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to cancel Christmas holiday celebrations in favor of marking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, describing it as an effort to dilute the significance of Christmas. In Kerala, demands for RSS songs during Christmas events were also noted.

Vijayan criticized BJP leaders for justifying attacks on Christmas carol groups, citing specific incidents of violence in Palakkad. The state government has initiated an inquiry into these events, affirming its commitment to a secular and pluralistic society, underscoring that any attempt to infringe upon citizens' constitutional rights will be staunchly opposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)