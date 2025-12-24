Left Menu

Kerala CM Condemns Attacks on Christmas Celebrations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concern over increasing attacks on Christmas celebrations across India, calling them disturbing. Alleged incidents in states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka highlight tensions. Vijayan denounced attempts to suppress Christmas in Kerala and pledged a secular stance against religious discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grave concern about the increasing attacks on Christmas celebrations throughout India, characterizing these incidents as profoundly disturbing. During a press conference, Vijayan highlighted reports of widespread disturbances in states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister referred to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to cancel Christmas holiday celebrations in favor of marking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, describing it as an effort to dilute the significance of Christmas. In Kerala, demands for RSS songs during Christmas events were also noted.

Vijayan criticized BJP leaders for justifying attacks on Christmas carol groups, citing specific incidents of violence in Palakkad. The state government has initiated an inquiry into these events, affirming its commitment to a secular and pluralistic society, underscoring that any attempt to infringe upon citizens' constitutional rights will be staunchly opposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

