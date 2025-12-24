Empowering Investors: Financial Literacy Camp in Bengaluru

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), in collaboration with SEBI, is set to organize a financial literacy camp in Bengaluru on January 3. This initiative targets enhancing investor empowerment and providing swift resolution for grievances related to unclaimed dividends and shares, according to an official release.

The day-long Niveshak Shivir will serve as a comprehensive platform for investors dealing with unclaimed investments. The IEPFA, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will offer direct support for recovering dividends and shares that have remained unclaimed for over six years, along with on-the-spot services like KYC updates and nomination assistance.

Encouraging a direct engagement between investors and registrars, the camp aims to streamline the process of reclaiming unclaimed investments. Dedicated service kiosks at the venue will expedite grievance redressal efforts related to unclaimed shares and dividends, promoting transparency and strengthening financial literacy among investors nationwide.