India's Tax Transformation: Simplification and Growth in Focus

In 2025, India dramatically overhauled its tax system to drive growth and consumption amid global economic challenges. The reforms reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and raised income tax exemption limits, setting the stage for further changes in customs duties and procedural simplifications.

The government's strategy included compressing GST slabs to simplify the tax landscape, with two principal rates of 5% and 18%, and maintaining the 40% levy only on sin goods. The reforms resulted in record GST collections, though recent cuts have put pressure on revenue streams.

Policymakers are now focused on customs duty rationalization as the next major reform, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting the need for transparency and rate rationalization. Experts suggest digitalization and streamlined customs processes to facilitate trade and boost investor confidence.