Punjab Streamlines Enrolment for Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

In a significant move to streamline public welfare schemes, the Punjab government announced on Tuesday that citizens can now easily enrol in the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. The enrolment process requires only an Aadhaar card and a Punjab voter identity card, and can be completed at any Common Service Centre (CSC) or designated camp across the state.

Health Minister Balbir Singh highlighted the government's efforts to remove procedural hurdles, aiming to maximize coverage across Punjab. The new strategy includes on-the-spot registration, along with performance-based incentives for Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) operating CSCs. These measures are designed to enhance the enrolment process and ensure more residents benefit from the scheme.

To achieve 100% coverage, a comprehensive statewide mobilisation drive has been launched. Deputy commissioners are tasked with involving ASHA and Anganwadi workers in identifying and guiding eligible families. This grassroots approach underscores Punjab's commitment to making healthcare accessible to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)