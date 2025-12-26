Left Menu

Delhi Government Bolsters Asha Kiran Homes with 141 New Healthcare Roles

The Delhi government has approved 141 new regular positions, including physiotherapists and nurses, at Asha Kiran Homes for people with intellectual disabilities. Aimed at enhancing healthcare services, this development supersedes previous outsourced positions, addressing longstanding staffing and care gaps at the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has sanctioned the creation of 141 regular posts in Asha Kiran Homes, enhancing medical and paramedical care for residents with intellectual disabilities. This significant move includes hiring physiotherapists, speech therapists, and nurses, thereby addressing previous staffing shortages and care disparities at the institution.

According to the Social Welfare Department's recent order, these positions are to be integrated with the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Among the newly sanctioned roles are one psychiatrist, one gynecologist, two chief district medical officers, and 18 nursing officers, ensuring comprehensive healthcare support.

Asha Kiran Homes, located in Rohini, is a major residential facility that has previously faced issues regarding inadequate staffing and subpar living conditions. This initiative aims to rectify such challenges, improving both medical support and overall conditions for its residents.

