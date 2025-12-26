Odisha's 15 Lakh Hectares Plan: Chief Minister's Bold Vision for Farmers

In a significant announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared the state's ambitious plan to irrigate 15 lakh hectares within the next three years. The chief minister made this announcement while addressing farmers in the Keonjhar district on Friday.

Majhi also highlighted the upcoming inauguration of the Kanpur irrigation project in a couple of months. Advocating for the welfare of farmers, he emphasized the state's commitment by providing a substantial bonus of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy, a stark contrast to previous government promises.

The chief minister urged for crop diversification, suggesting incentives for non-paddy crops like pulses and oilseeds. During his visit, Majhi also unveiled a statue of tribal leader Dharanidhar Naik in Keonjhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)