Odisha's 15 Lakh Hectares Plan: Chief Minister's Bold Vision for Farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to irrigate 15 lakh hectares in three years. Speaking in Keonjhar, he outlined initiatives like the Kanpur irrigation project and a Rs 800 per quintal bonus for paddy farmers. The government aims to support crop diversification and enhance input subsidies.

In a significant announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared the state's ambitious plan to irrigate 15 lakh hectares within the next three years. The chief minister made this announcement while addressing farmers in the Keonjhar district on Friday.

Majhi also highlighted the upcoming inauguration of the Kanpur irrigation project in a couple of months. Advocating for the welfare of farmers, he emphasized the state's commitment by providing a substantial bonus of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy, a stark contrast to previous government promises.

The chief minister urged for crop diversification, suggesting incentives for non-paddy crops like pulses and oilseeds. During his visit, Majhi also unveiled a statue of tribal leader Dharanidhar Naik in Keonjhar.

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

