Deepender Hooda Challenges Centre's Aravalli Guidelines
Congress leader Deepender Hooda criticized the government's new guidelines on the Aravalli hills, labeling them as an eyewash and claiming they enable resource exploitation. He highlighted flaws in the government's Supreme Court arguments and called for the public disclosure of Haryana's affidavit, questioning the 100-metre rule's timing amid Delhi-NCR's pollution crisis.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press briefing, Congress leader Deepender Hooda expressed strong opposition to the Centre's newly released guidelines concerning the Aravalli hills, branding them as mere eyewash and accusing the government of allowing resource exploitation.
Hooda argued that the government's presentation to the Supreme Court, designed to enforce a 100-metre restriction, contained detrimental errors and malicious intent. Furthermore, the Supreme Court's empowered committee and the public have both dismissed this parameter as unjustified, with the Court having rejected similar justifications over a decade ago.
The Congress MP demanded the Haryana government to release its affidavit concerning the Aravalli issue to the public, and pointed to severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR as a reason to question the timing of the 100-metre rule, suggesting the government should have committed to extensive tree planting instead. Illegal mining and its damage to the Aravalli range were also highlighted, citing a massive financial scam in Haryana.
