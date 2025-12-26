Centre Notifies New BIS Standard for Agarbattis to Boost Safety, Quality

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Pralhad Joshi, on Wednesday released IS 19412:2025 – Incense Sticks (Agarbatti) — Specification, a new Indian Standard developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The standard was unveiled on the occasion of National Consumer Day 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a significant step towards enhancing consumer safety, product quality and environmental responsibility in the agarbatti sector.

The newly notified standard introduces clear safety benchmarks by prohibiting the use of certain insecticidal chemicals and synthetic fragrance substances in incense sticks that may pose risks to human health, indoor air quality and the environment. With incense products being widely used in enclosed spaces such as homes, temples and meditation centres, the standard addresses growing concerns related to prolonged exposure to harmful emissions.

Prohibited Chemicals for Consumer Safety

IS 19412:2025 specifies a list of substances that are prohibited for use in agarbattis. These include insecticidal chemicals such as alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin and fipronil, as well as synthetic fragrance intermediates like benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate and diphenylamine. Many of these substances are either restricted or banned internationally due to their potential adverse effects on human health, indoor air quality and ecological safety.

By aligning Indian standards with evolving global regulatory practices, the new specification seeks to ensure that incense products are safer for consumers while remaining environmentally responsible.

Comprehensive Quality and Classification Framework

Recognising the diversity of manufacturing practices in the agarbatti sector, the standard classifies incense sticks into machine-made, hand-made and traditional masala agarbattis. It prescribes detailed requirements covering raw materials, fragrance performance, burning quality, ash formation and chemical parameters, ensuring uniformity, safety and consistent quality across product categories.

The formulation of a dedicated Indian Standard for agarbattis was driven by the need to address consumer safety, improve indoor air quality, promote environmental sustainability and strengthen regulatory compliance. It also reflects increasing global scrutiny of fragrance compounds and chemical additives used in incense and wellness products.

BIS Certification and Consumer Confidence

A key feature of IS 19412:2025 is that products conforming to the standard will be eligible to carry the BIS Standard Mark. This will enable consumers to make informed purchasing decisions with greater confidence, while encouraging manufacturers to adopt ethical, transparent and sustainable production practices.

The notification of the standard is expected to boost consumer trust, support traditional livelihoods, improve export competitiveness and enhance global market access for Indian agarbatti products, particularly in countries with stringent safety and environmental norms.

Collaborative Development Process

The standard has been developed by the Fragrance and Flavour Sectional Committee (PCD 18) of BIS through extensive stakeholder consultations. Experts from leading scientific and research institutions, including CSIR–Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), CSIR–Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj, and representatives of the All India Agarbatti Manufacturers Association, contributed to its formulation.

This multi-stakeholder approach ensured that scientific evidence, industry practices, traditional knowledge and consumer safety considerations were comprehensively addressed.

Strengthening a Globally Significant Industry

India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of agarbattis, with the industry valued at approximately ₹8,000 crore annually and exports of around ₹1,200 crore to more than 150 countries. The sector supports a vast ecosystem of artisans, MSMEs and micro-entrepreneurs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and provides substantial employment opportunities, especially for women.

Incense sticks are deeply embedded in India’s cultural and religious traditions and are widely used in households, temples, meditation centres and wellness spaces. With growing global interest in yoga, meditation, aromatherapy and holistic well-being, demand for incense products has expanded rapidly in both domestic and international markets.

The introduction of IS 19412:2025 is expected to further strengthen India’s leadership in the global incense market by ensuring that traditional products meet modern safety, quality and sustainability expectations.