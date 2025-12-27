Tragedy Strikes: Three Killed in Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

In the early hours of Saturday, a tragic road accident claimed the lives of three young men in Surappagudem village, part of Eluru district's Unguturu Assembly constituency, authorities reported. The victims were riding a motorcycle that was hit by an unidentified vehicle, leading to their instant demise.

According to Bhimadole Inspector Joseph Wilson, two of the deceased hailed from Dwaraka Tirumala village while the third was from Thimmapuram village. Police promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies to Eluru Government Hospital for further examination. Inspector Wilson confirmed, "The three youths died on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle."

In light of the incident, police have launched an investigation and registered a case, with preliminary findings indicating a hit-and-run. Officers are examining CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved. Meanwhile, Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the fatal accident, extending his condolences to the victims' families. He appealed to the youth to adhere to road safety regulations and instructed officials to enforce stringent safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)