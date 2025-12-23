Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Young Student's Life

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a Class 12 student, Saksham Singh, in the Rasra Kotwali area. The incident, involving a head-on collision between two motorcycles, left three other individuals injured, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event unfolded near Singhi Chatti on the Rasra-Nagra road, when Singh, along with his friends Adarsh Singh and Anurag Singh, was heading home after a pre-board examination. Their motorcycle collided with another ridden by Pawan Kumar from Malikchak village.

All four riders sustained injuries and were swiftly taken to Rasra hospital. Unfortunately, Singh succumbed to his injuries, while Pawan Kumar has been moved to the district hospital for further treatment. The police have launched an investigation into this fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)