Outcry Over Mob Lynching of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh: Assam Deputy Speaker Calls for Intervention

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin criticized the brutal lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, urging global intervention. Momin suggested India might need to step in if international efforts fail, proposing drastic measures to ensure minority safety in Bangladesh amid escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:15 IST
Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking mob lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district has prompted a strong response from Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, who condemned the brutal act and called for international intervention. Speaking with ANI, Momin emphasized the urgent need for global pressure on Bangladesh to protect minority communities.

Momin suggested that if international agencies fail to take decisive action, India should consider intervening directly. He proposed that a potential solution could be the division of Bangladesh into separate regions for fanatic Muslims and minority communities, reflecting the severity of the ongoing violence against minorities.

The incident follows another mob attack on Hindu youth Amrit Mondal, raising serious concerns about minority safety in Bangladesh. Authorities are investigating the recent cases, though initial reports indicate a lack of evidence supporting allegations against the victims. The situation remains tense, calling for immediate global attention and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

