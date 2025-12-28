Left Menu

Market Pulse: Top Firms See Valuation Dip

In a holiday-shortened week, seven of the top ten valued companies saw a combined market valuation dip by Rs 35,439.36 crore, with State Bank of India experiencing the largest loss. Despite the BSE benchmark rising 0.13%, Reliance Industries, TCS, and others reported declines, while HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel saw gains.

In a holiday-shortened week, the market valuation of seven out of the top ten most valued firms dropped significantly, shedding Rs 35,439.36 crore. State Bank of India bore the brunt of this decline.

This market dip occurred despite a modest rise in the BSE benchmark, which climbed by 112.09 points or 0.13 per cent. Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and LIC were among those who faced valuation erosion.

Conversely, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys emerged as winners with gains. Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, followed closely by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

