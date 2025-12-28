Ceasefire Enables Power Line Repairs at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Power line repairs have commenced near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following a ceasefire brokered by the IAEA. The repairs, monitored by an IAEA team, are crucial to preventing a nuclear accident amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Director General Rafael Grossi reported on the progress.
Updated: 28-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:00 IST
Power line repairs started near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) facilitated a local ceasefire, the agency announced on Sunday.
IAEA reports highlight that a dedicated team is monitoring the ongoing repairs, which are anticipated to take a few days to complete.
The initiative forms part of a broader effort to avert potential nuclear accidents during the Ukraine conflict, according to Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's Director General.
