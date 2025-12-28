Left Menu

Ceasefire Enables Power Line Repairs at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Power line repairs have commenced near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following a ceasefire brokered by the IAEA. The repairs, monitored by an IAEA team, are crucial to preventing a nuclear accident amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Director General Rafael Grossi reported on the progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:00 IST
Ceasefire Enables Power Line Repairs at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Power line repairs started near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) facilitated a local ceasefire, the agency announced on Sunday.

IAEA reports highlight that a dedicated team is monitoring the ongoing repairs, which are anticipated to take a few days to complete.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to avert potential nuclear accidents during the Ukraine conflict, according to Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's Director General.

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025