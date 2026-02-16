Left Menu

Pathum Nissanka Powers Sri Lanka to Super Eights with Stunning Century

Pathum Nissanka's explosive century propelled Sri Lanka to a remarkable win over Australia, securing their spot in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. Australia, now on the brink of elimination, required a significant victory against Oman and favorable outcomes elsewhere to qualify.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka delivered a blistering performance with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 52-ball century to lead his team to a stunning eight-wicket victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup. Chasing a daunting target of 182, Sri Lanka completed their task in just 18 overs.

The match, played at the Pallekele International Stadium, saw Nissanka and Kusal Mendis forge a crucial 97-run partnership for the second wicket. Mendis contributed a valuable 38-ball 51, keeping Sri Lanka ahead in the chase, while Pavan Rathnayake remained not out on 28.

Australia, now on the edge of elimination, must achieve a massive victory against Oman and hope for favorable results elsewhere to keep their qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's victory takes them into the Super Eights with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

