India's Antibiotic Misuse: A Looming Health Crisis

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan warns that antibiotic misuse in India is driving a global health crisis. Over-the-counter sales without prescriptions are exacerbating antimicrobial resistance, making infections harder to treat. He advocates immediate regulatory action to curb misuse, echoing Prime Minister Modi's call for responsible antibiotic use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:36 IST
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell of the Kerala State Indian Medical Association (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, a leading medical expert and convener of the Research Cell of the Kerala State Indian Medical Association, has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted how antibiotics are losing their effectiveness due to overuse, particularly in India, where regulations on antibiotic sales are lax.

In a conversation with ANI, Jayadevan elaborated on how easy access to antibiotics has become a significant issue. In India, people can buy antibiotics like grocery items, a practice strictly regulated in developed countries. He urged for the immediate cessation of over-the-counter sales, emphasizing the need for prescriptions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these concerns during his radio segment, 'Mann Ki Baat,' addressing the grave implications of indiscriminate antibiotic use. He cited an Indian Council of Medical Research report, warning that antibiotics are failing against infections like pneumonia and UTIs. Modi urged citizens to refrain from self-medication and reiterated that proper medical guidance is crucial.

