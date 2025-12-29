Man Arrested for Assaulting Election Official Amid Mumbai's Poll Preparations

Mumbai Police have apprehended a man on charges of assaulting a nodal officer of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Vile Parle, officials confirmed on Sunday night. The incident unfolded amidst intense security measures and routine electoral checks.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, not only hurled verbal abuse at the officer and his colleagues but also resorted to physical violence. Ahmed obstructed governmental duties and reportedly threatened further harm to the election team. In response, the Vile Parle police registered a complaint against Ahmed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has scheduled elections for 29 municipal corporations across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Polling in Mumbai's 227 wards is set for January 15, with counting on January 16, as security measures remain strictly enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)