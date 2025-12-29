Reviving Agriculture: The Rise of Young Farmers in Senegal

In Senegal, on a scorching afternoon, 33-year-old farmer Filly Mangassa heaved peanut plants onto a horse-drawn cart, sending clouds of dust swirling. A decade ago, Mangassa had dreams of academia in Dakar, thwarted by the high cost of living and scarce job opportunities, particularly after COVID-19.

Abandoning his aspirations of becoming a professor, Mangassa returned to his agricultural roots, a move initially seen as a step backward by his family. However, the narrative is shifting as rising food prices and investment in agriculture make farming a lucrative option. Programs now offer young farmers tools and training, transforming agriculture's reputation across Africa.

Supported by initiatives like the World Food Program, young Africans are capitalizing on this newfound credibility in agriculture. Filly Mangassa now owns a profitable 32-acre farm, a symbol of hope for job creation and economic stability. As cities swell with urbanization, farming offers a sustainable alternative, combating migration and boosting food security in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)