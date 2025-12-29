Left Menu

ED Uncovers Lavish Assets of UAE-Based Fugitive in Massive Operation

The Enforcement Directorate has seized luxury cars, cash, and documents linked to UAE-based fugitive Inderjit Singh Yadav, as part of a crackdown on a money laundering case. The operation revealed Yadav's involvement in coercive loan settlements and acquisition of assets through illegal earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:07 IST
Official logo of ED (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized five luxury cars, bank lockers, Rs 17 lakh in cash, and incriminating documents tied to the UAE-based fugitive Inderjit Singh Yadav, according to an announcement made on Monday. This action unfolded after a comprehensive search operation conducted on December 26-27 across ten locations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Rohtak, aiming to dismantle a money laundering operation involving Yadav, his associates, Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other involved entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED revealed that Inderjit operated a website facilitating loan settlements between corporate entities and private financiers. The investigation uncovered the acquisition of both movable and immovable assets under the names of Yadav and his family, allegedly accumulated from his criminal endeavors.

Initiated on the basis of 15 FIRs by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police, the investigation links Yadav to various serious charges under the Arms Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Indian Penal Code. Known as a strongman, Inderjit faces allegations of involvement in murder, extortion, coercive loan settlements, fraud, and illegal land grabs. Despite being wanted by the Haryana Police, Yadav remains at large, reportedly operating from the UAE. The ED's findings indicate that he facilitated coercive settlement of high-value loan disputes through threats and intimidation, allegedly accruing vast sums through these illicit activities to fund a luxurious lifestyle while evading comprehensive tax obligations.

