INSV Kaundinya: Reviving India's Ancient Maritime Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inaugural voyage of the INSV Kaundinya, as it set sail from Porbandar, Gujarat, heading towards Muscat, Oman. Built with the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, the vessel underscores India's rich maritime heritage and craftsmanship.

According to an official press release, the expedition seeks to retrace India's historic maritime links with the Gulf region, highlighting deep historical ties and regional cooperation between India and Oman. The vessel's flag-off ceremony saw esteemed guests including VAdm Krishna Swaminathan and the Omani Ambassador to India in attendance.

The mission, steered by Commander Vikas Sheoran and involving a dedicated crew, serves as a key initiative in maritime diplomacy, underlining India's cultural legacy and its strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region. The journey promises to strengthen bilateral relations and celebrate centuries-old trade routes.