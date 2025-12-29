Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defends CPI(M) MP A A Rahim against criticism over his English during a visit to Karnataka. Rahim's trip to highlight alleged state-led demolitions gained media attention, prompting discussions on rehabilitation. The incident underscores political tensions surrounding minority-targeting practices.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has come to the defense of CPI(M) MP A A Rahim, following online criticism over Rahim's English language skills. Rahim was criticized after his recent visit to Karnataka to address the controversial demolition of Muslim homes in Bengaluru.
Minister Sivankutty stressed that a politician's merit should be measured by their actions rather than their choice of words. He criticized those who attacked Rahim's linguistic abilities, emphasizing that Rahim's visit was a responsible political intervention against alleged state-sponsored brutality.
The incident has sparked discussions on the role of public figures in advocating for marginalized communities. Sivankutty highlighted that the outcry, led by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, forced Karnataka to address the situation through an emergency meeting, drawing attention to issues of displacement and minority targeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
