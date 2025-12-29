Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

In a significant security operation, Pakistani authorities on Monday successfully thwarted a potential suicide attack in Karachi. The intended bomber, a young female student, was rescued before the plot could be carried out.

Sindh's provincial home minister, Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar, disclosed at a press conference that the girl was intercepted while traveling on a passenger bus from Quetta alongside a handler associated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The intervention occurred at a check post on December 25, following intelligence reports.

Although hesitant at first, the girl ultimately revealed her handler, who had fled the scene. Authorities reported that the handler exploited the girl, contacting her through social media as part of a broader recruitment strategy. The incident underscores the group's disturbing tactic of using women and young girls in terrorist operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)