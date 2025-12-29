Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

A security guard in Saraswati Kunj, identified as Anil, allegedly killed his wife, Anita, following a domestic dispute and subsequently committed suicide. The incident, which occurred in a rented home, has led to an ongoing police investigation after neighbors reported hearing arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:43 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old security guard named Anil allegedly killed his wife, Anita, after a heated argument, before taking his own life. The incident unfolded on Sunday evening at their rented residence in Saraswati Kunj, under the Bisrakh Kotwali police's jurisdiction.

According to police reports, Anil, originally from Etah district, worked as a security guard while Anita was employed as a domestic help. The dispute escalated, resulting in Anil fatally stabbing Anita with a sharp object, followed by his suicide through hanging in the same room.

Neighbors, alarmed by loud arguments, promptly alerted the authorities. The couple, married for 13 years without children, had only recently moved to the area. A forensic team examined the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

