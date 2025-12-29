Shardul Thakur's Masterclass Leads Mumbai to Triumphant Victory
Shardul Thakur spearheaded Mumbai's dominant win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stellar four-wicket performance that dismantled Chhattisgarh's batting lineup. With strong support from Shams Mulani and a steady chase led by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Siddhesh Lad, Mumbai cruised to a comfortable nine-wicket victory.
Skipper Shardul Thakur led Mumbai to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Winning the toss at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Thakur capitalized on early conditions, reducing Chhattisgarh to a mere 10 for 4 within the first five overs.
The subsequent batting collapse saw Chhattisgarh dismissed for 142 runs, largely thanks to Shams Mulani's impressive 5/31 contribution. The chase posed little challenge as Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Siddhesh Lad carried Mumbai to victory with a 102-run partnership, cementing their position at the top of Group C.
Meanwhile, Pukhraj Mann's century paved the way for Himachal Pradesh's narrow win over Maharashtra. In other matches, Goa maintained their unbeaten streak against Sikkim, and Uttarakhand claimed their first victory against Punjab with Kunal Chandela scoring 118.
(With inputs from agencies.)
