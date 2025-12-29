Congress Recalibrates Strategy Amidst Shifting Maharashtra Politics

In a bid to redefine its role within Maharashtra's political landscape, the Congress party is reworking its strategy to be more independent within opposition coalitions. Led by state unit president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress aims to assert organizational autonomy and expand its influence beyond traditional alliances.

Historically perceived as a secondary player in state politics, Congress is now focusing on rebuilding its internal strength and expanding its social base. With the goal of moving away from a personality-driven approach, the party seeks to form a broader social coalition inclusive of Marathas, OBCs, Dalits, and Muslims.

While acknowledging risks, Congress leaders emphasize the importance of reasserting issues like social justice and secularism to regain political relevance. Observers closely watch as Congress attempts to reshape its role ahead of the municipal elections on January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)