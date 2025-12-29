INSV Kaundinya Embarks on Historic Voyage to Oman

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya, an indigenously built sailing craft, embarked on its inaugural overseas journey from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, signaling a new chapter in India's maritime heritage. The Indian Navy's official statement marked this as a significant step in reviving and celebrating ancient oceanic traditions.

Flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the vessel was sent away in the presence of Oman's Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani, and other distinguished guests. Modeled on centuries-old shipbuilding techniques, INSV Kaundinya underscores India's historical prowess in maritime craftsmanship and navigation, retracing routes that once linked India's western coast with Oman for trade and cultural exchanges.

The mission is anticipated to bolster ties between India and Oman, with the vessel's arrival in Muscat seen as a symbol of enduring friendship and cooperation. As a testament to India's commitment to maritime diplomacy and regional unity, the voyage is led by Commander Vikas Sheoran, with Commander Y Hemant Kumar in charge of the expedition, involving a crew of four officers and thirteen sailors.