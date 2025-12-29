Digitisation Drives ATM Decline, Branch Growth Surges: FY25 RBI Report

The latest RBI report for FY25 reveals a moderate decline in the number of automated teller machines (ATMs) as digital transactions continue to rise. In contrast, the number of bank branches grew, showcasing a proactive expansion by public sector banks.

Private sector banks witnessed a sharper decline in ATM numbers, falling to 77,117 from 79,884, while public sector banks followed suit albeit at a smaller margin. This drop is attributed to the strategic closure of offsite ATMs.

Interestingly, despite the digital shift, banks are aggressively opening new branches, especially public sector banks with a focus on rural and semi-urban regions. Conversely, the percentage of private bank openings diminished. Furthermore, basic savings accounts surged, reflecting a 9.5% increase in aggregate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)