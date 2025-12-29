Left Menu

Digitisation Drives ATM Decline, Branch Growth Surges: FY25 RBI Report

The FY25 RBI report highlights a decline in ATMs due to digitisation, while bank branches increased by over 2%. Private sector banks' ATM networks fell further compared to public sector banks. Despite digital alternatives, banks are opening more branches, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Basic savings accounts saw significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:21 IST
Digitisation Drives ATM Decline, Branch Growth Surges: FY25 RBI Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest RBI report for FY25 reveals a moderate decline in the number of automated teller machines (ATMs) as digital transactions continue to rise. In contrast, the number of bank branches grew, showcasing a proactive expansion by public sector banks.

Private sector banks witnessed a sharper decline in ATM numbers, falling to 77,117 from 79,884, while public sector banks followed suit albeit at a smaller margin. This drop is attributed to the strategic closure of offsite ATMs.

Interestingly, despite the digital shift, banks are aggressively opening new branches, especially public sector banks with a focus on rural and semi-urban regions. Conversely, the percentage of private bank openings diminished. Furthermore, basic savings accounts surged, reflecting a 9.5% increase in aggregate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

 India
2
Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

 India
3
Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025