Nepal's Historic Education Reform: A Response to Unseen Academic Challenges

In the face of adversity, two brothers from Makwanpur, Nepal, Sabin and Santosh Dangol, mourned the loss of their mother just days before taking crucial board examinations. Draped in mourning attire, they grappled with the academic and emotional aftermath, a consequence of Nepal's lack of exam deferment policies.

Another student, Ramesh Rawat from Bardiya, was caught in the throes of monsoon floods, losing everything from textbooks to personal belonging. Forced into exams amidst significant upheaval, Ramesh's plea for postponement was denied, resulting in failed subjects. Thousands of students face similar trials yearly, exacerbating academic gaps and hardships.

Amid these challenges, the Global Coalition for Special Consideration initiated a pivotal campaign to reform policies. The newly enacted framework in Nepal addresses bereavement, medical emergencies, and other disruptions, establishing alternative assessment mechanisms. By recognizing these life-altering events, Nepal leads a historical shift in education policy in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)