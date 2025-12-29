Left Menu

Nepal's Historic Education Reform: A Response to Unseen Academic Challenges

After years of neglecting emergencies affecting students, Nepal introduces the Special Consideration Campaign. This pioneering policy offers exam accommodations for life-disrupting circumstances. The new framework aims to address the academic struggles faced by students and prevents future disruptions, making Nepal a leader in South Asian educational reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:55 IST
Nepal's Historic Education Reform: A Response to Unseen Academic Challenges
A teacher assists students during a class at a government school in Nepal, highlighting everyday classroom learning amid broader reforms in the country's education assessment system. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the face of adversity, two brothers from Makwanpur, Nepal, Sabin and Santosh Dangol, mourned the loss of their mother just days before taking crucial board examinations. Draped in mourning attire, they grappled with the academic and emotional aftermath, a consequence of Nepal's lack of exam deferment policies.

Another student, Ramesh Rawat from Bardiya, was caught in the throes of monsoon floods, losing everything from textbooks to personal belonging. Forced into exams amidst significant upheaval, Ramesh's plea for postponement was denied, resulting in failed subjects. Thousands of students face similar trials yearly, exacerbating academic gaps and hardships.

Amid these challenges, the Global Coalition for Special Consideration initiated a pivotal campaign to reform policies. The newly enacted framework in Nepal addresses bereavement, medical emergencies, and other disruptions, establishing alternative assessment mechanisms. By recognizing these life-altering events, Nepal leads a historical shift in education policy in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

 Ukraine
2
Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

 Russia
3
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
4
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025