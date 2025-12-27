Union Territory Push for Prosperity: Welfare Schemes and Housing Drive in Puducherry
Union Minister Nityanand Rai reviewed the implementation of welfare schemes and new criminal laws in Puducherry. Chief Minister N Rangasamy emphasized on poverty eradication and housing provisions for the poor. Housing subsidies and increased pensions are part of the initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai conducted a comprehensive review of various welfare schemes spearheaded by the Centre in Puducherry, ensuring effective implementation in the Union Territory.
A meeting attended by key officials, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, shed light on the progress of centrally sponsored schemes and new criminal laws.
Chief Minister Rangasamy focused on poverty eradication and improving living conditions, including increased pensions and housing subsidies, in a function at Chinnayapuram, part of the Smart City Mission.
