Rakesh Aggarwal Steps In as Interim NIA Chief Amid Leadership Change

Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal has been assigned as interim Director General of the National Investigation Agency following Sadanand Vasant Date's repatriation. Aggarwal, known for his expertise in counter-terrorism, will hold this position until a regular appointment is made by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:54 IST
Office of Union Home MInistry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal as interim Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This move follows the premature repatriation of the incumbent Director General, Sadanand Vasant Date, to his parent cadre.

Aggarwal, a 1994-batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, currently holds the position of Special Director General at the NIA. His tenure in this role commenced in September 2025, following an in-situ promotion. The Ministry's Office Memorandum states he will take on this additional responsibility until a new Director General is appointed.

The change at NIA's helm comes as the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Date's return to Maharashtra cadre. Aggarwal, recognized for his counter-terrorism expertise, is expected to maintain continuity in leadership and navigate the agency through complex challenges like terror financing and organized crime during his interim term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

