Toll Gate Chaos: Arrests Made After Alleged Assault and Vandalism

Authorities have apprehended two suspects following a violent altercation and vandalism at a toll plaza in Bantwal taluk. The incident took place at Brahmarakootlu toll gate in the wee hours of December 29, as per the complaint from Prashanth B, the toll in-charge.

Witnesses reported that a lorry approached the gate from the wrong direction. Despite repeated warnings, the driver refused to pay the toll, causing damage to property as he attempted to pass. When toll staff Ankit and Rohit intervened, they were allegedly assaulted by the driver and an accomplice.

The confrontation grew when two more individuals arrived in a pickup truck and participated in the unlawful entry and subsequent assault. Police confirmed the arrest of Bharath, the lorry driver, and Tejas, the cleaner, and continue their search for others involved.

