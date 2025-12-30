Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Comeback: Named in England's T20 World Cup Squad Despite Injury

Injured fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup, set to take place in February in India and Sri Lanka. Archer, recovering from a left side strain, will miss the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, as the team maneuvers key player dynamics.

Updated: 30-12-2025 14:33 IST
Jofra Archer's Comeback: Named in England's T20 World Cup Squad Despite Injury
Jofra Archer, England's fast bowler who played a pivotal role in the Ashes series, has been named in the provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for February in India and Sri Lanka. Despite this opportunity, Archer is currently nursing a left side strain incurred during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Archer's injury will sideline him from the tour of Sri Lanka commencing on January 22, where England is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed Archer's continued rehabilitation alongside the medical team after missing the fourth Ashes Test.

Meanwhile, Joshua Tongue, yet to break into limited-overs cricket, has impressed selectors with his recent performances. The pacer is part of the team captained by Harry Brook, preparing for matches against teams like the West Indies and Bangladesh in the World Cup group stages.

