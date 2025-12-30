Jofra Archer's Comeback: Named in England's T20 World Cup Squad Despite Injury

Jofra Archer, England's fast bowler who played a pivotal role in the Ashes series, has been named in the provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for February in India and Sri Lanka. Despite this opportunity, Archer is currently nursing a left side strain incurred during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Archer's injury will sideline him from the tour of Sri Lanka commencing on January 22, where England is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed Archer's continued rehabilitation alongside the medical team after missing the fourth Ashes Test.

Meanwhile, Joshua Tongue, yet to break into limited-overs cricket, has impressed selectors with his recent performances. The pacer is part of the team captained by Harry Brook, preparing for matches against teams like the West Indies and Bangladesh in the World Cup group stages.