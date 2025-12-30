BJP Blasts DMK Over Train Assault in Tamil Nadu
The BJP criticized the DMK government following a brutal attack on a man from Odisha aboard a train in Tamil Nadu. The BJP claims law and order has failed, urging fast-track trials. The assault was allegedly carried out by four juveniles, and the incident has sparked political reactions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government on Tuesday over a violent incident involving an Odisha native on a train in Tamil Nadu. Accusing the DMK administration of failing to maintain law and order, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal claimed the government is protecting criminals.
The assaulted individual, K Suraj, was reportedly attacked by four juveniles in the general compartment of a Chennai-Tiruttani EMU local train. Biswal demanded a fast-track trial for the case, voicing severe condemnation and asking whether the DMK government is attentive under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
According to sources, the juveniles, accused of assaulting Suraj with a sickle, carried out the attack after an argument. Tamil Nadu Police reported that the assault happened as the train reached Tiruttani station, and the juveniles later forced Suraj to an abandoned railway quarters for further assault, which was filmed and posted on social media.
