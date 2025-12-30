ASEAN's Crucial Stand on Myanmar's Controversial Elections

The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, under the leadership of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is closely examining the recent developments in Myanmar following the first phase of its contentious election held over the weekend.

These elections are taking place during a brutal civil war, which has exacerbated one of Asia's severe humanitarian disasters. The international community, including the United Nations and Western governments, has criticized the election as a mere facade intended by Myanmar's ruling junta to bolster its military regime through political proxies.

Anwar, serving as the chair of the 11-member ASEAN, emphasized the bloc's commitment to monitoring Myanmar's situation meticulously, focusing on reducing violence and promoting an inclusive and credible political process. ASEAN's previous efforts, encapsulated in the "Five-Point Consensus" peace plan, have struggled, with Myanmar's military government resisting dialogue with its adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)