China's Tech Leap: Localizing Semiconductor Manufacturing

China mandates chipmakers to use at least 50% locally-made equipment, pushing towards self-sufficiency amid tightened U.S. export restrictions. This move encourages domestic innovation and reduces dependency on foreign technology. Major strides are made in equipment development, with significant investment through the 'Big Fund' driving progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:36 IST
China is implementing a significant shift in its semiconductor strategy, requiring chipmakers to utilize at least 50% domestically produced equipment for new production capacities. In line with this directive, Chinese semiconductor companies are pivoting towards local suppliers, addressing supply chain vulnerabilities exacerbated by recent U.S. export restrictions.

The U.S. restrictions, including bans on advanced AI chip and semiconductor equipment sales to China, have driven Chinese manufacturers to prioritize homegrown solutions. This policy is part of a broader national effort championed by President Xi Jinping to achieve complete independence in semiconductor manufacturing, rallying thousands of engineers and researchers nationwide.

Successes are already evident, with firms like Naura Technology making significant advancements in etching technology, a crucial aspect of chip production. The investment in domestic technology is backed by Beijing's substantial financial commitment through its 'Big Fund,' further accelerating China's technological capabilities in the semiconductor industry.

