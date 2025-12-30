Left Menu

Jyoti Structures Ltd Achieves Prestigious ISO Certifications

Jyoti Structures Limited, a global EPC leader in power transmission and infrastructure, earned ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications. These affirm its commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational safety, following a rigorous evaluation. The achievement enhances JSL's position in delivering EPC solutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:51 IST
Mumbai, December 30, 2025: Jyoti Structures Limited, an eminent global Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company specializing in power transmission, has achieved ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. This milestone underscores JSL's commitment to quality, environmental sustainability, and occupational health and safety.

The rigorous certification process, conducted by the prestigious TÜV, involved over a year's preparation and audit. The certifications encompass all of JSL's EPC operations, solidifying its stature as a powerhouse in power transmission infrastructure.

Jyoti Structures Ltd CEO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, noted the importance of disciplined execution and risk management in achieving these outcomes. The company continues to focus on operational excellence and governance, aligning with global power infrastructure demands.

