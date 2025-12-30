Bihar Launches First Phase of Kajra Solar Power Plant

Bihar has taken a significant step forward in its renewable energy initiatives with the commissioning of the first phase of the Kajra Solar Power Plant. Announced in an official statement on Tuesday, this development marks a crucial advancement in the state's clean energy ambitions.

Located in the Lakhisarai district, the project is designed to boost the share of sustainable energy in Bihar's overall consumption. The first phase sees the completion of a 185 MW solar power facility and a 254 MW-hour battery energy storage system, collectively valued at Rs 1,810 crore.

Bihar Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed the energisation of a transmission line and transformer, ensuring efficient power evacuation. The solar plant is set to provide electricity during peak hours for 4 to 5 hours, secured by the storage system. The project aims for full completion by January 2027, reaching a total capacity of 301 MW with a 495 MW-hour battery storage system.

