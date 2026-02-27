Left Menu

Solar Power Revolution: Meghalaya's Leap Towards a Sustainable Future

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla emphasized sustainable practices in space for the North Eastern states, promoting renewable energy. At a symposium, he highlighted Meghalaya's solar initiatives under the Chief Minister's Solar Mission, improving connectivity in remote areas. This mission provides significant subsidies for solar systems in schools and homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:44 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
At the 23rd National Space Science Symposium, Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla highlighted the importance of sustainable practices in space and their relevance for North Eastern states like Meghalaya.

Speaking near Umiam, Shukla, India's second astronaut and the first to visit the International Space Station in 2025, emphasized the reliance on solar power aboard the station. This, he stated, mirrors clean energy efforts in Meghalaya's remote regions.

The symposium, organized by the North East Space Application Centre, showcased the state's solar initiatives, focusing on last-mile connectivity in challenging terrains. Notably, the Chief Minister's Solar Mission was lauded for providing substantial subsidies, aiming to strengthen power supply in schools and encourage digital education.

