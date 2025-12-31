Gilded Delay: Trump Mobile's Gold Smartphone Faces Setback
Trump Mobile, a subsidiary of the Trump Organization, has postponed the launch of its anticipated gold-colored smartphone, initially slated for release by the end of this year, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.
Despite the announced delay, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims stated in the report.
This development marks a significant delay in Trump's tech venture, which aims to enter the competitive smartphone market with a distinctly luxurious appeal.
