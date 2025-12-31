Left Menu

Gilded Delay: Trump Mobile's Gold Smartphone Faces Setback

Trump Mobile, a subsidiary of the Trump Organization, has postponed the release of its gold-colored smartphone, initially set for launch this year, according to the Financial Times. This delay continues to await third-party verification.

Updated: 31-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trump Mobile, a subsidiary of the Trump Organization, has postponed the launch of its anticipated gold-colored smartphone, initially slated for release by the end of this year, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Despite the announced delay, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims stated in the report.

This development marks a significant delay in Trump's tech venture, which aims to enter the competitive smartphone market with a distinctly luxurious appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

