Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:00 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has ‌not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU will lose 'race ⁠to the bottom' on regulation, says competition chief - Bayeux Tapestry set to be covered by £800mn UK Treasury indemnity

- Prosus boss criticises ​EU over curbs that hinder $15bn investment in Europe Overview - Europe ‍must defend its regulatory system more forcefully in order to remain globally competitive, European Union competition chief Teresa Ribera said, in a call ⁠to ‌resist pressure from ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump and those lobbying for change at home.

- ‍The Bayeux Tapestry is set to be covered by a ​UK Treasury indemnity of about 800 million pounds($1.08 billion) during ⁠its loan to the British Museum in 2026, in a sign of ⁠the extraordinary value attached to the 70-metre fabric depiction of the Norman Conquest. - Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said the ⁠EU is limiting his plan to invest as much as $15 billion ⁠in ‌Europe following the technology group's 4.1 billion euro($4.83 billion) takeover of European food delivery group Just Eat ⁠Takeaway.

