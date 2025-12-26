PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - December 26
($1 = 0.7412 pounds) ($1 = 0.8488 euros)
- EU will lose 'race to the bottom' on regulation, says competition chief - Bayeux Tapestry set to be covered by £800mn UK Treasury indemnity
- Prosus boss criticises EU over curbs that hinder $15bn investment in Europe Overview - Europe must defend its regulatory system more forcefully in order to remain globally competitive, European Union competition chief Teresa Ribera said, in a call to resist pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and those lobbying for change at home.
