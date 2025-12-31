Left Menu

Gig Workers to Stage Nationwide Strike on December 31

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has announced a strike on December 31, pressing for five major demands including restoration of the old payout system, removal of the 10-minute delivery model, transparency in worker deactivations, fair algorithms, and social security provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:50 IST
Gig Workers to Stage Nationwide Strike on December 31
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers flyer calling for a strike (Photo/@TGPWU). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, gig and platform workers across India have announced plans for a nationwide strike on December 31, spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU). Founded by Shaik Salauddin, TGPWU is calling attention to what they perceive as unfair practices by platform companies.

Salauddin, the union's founder and president, highlighted the pressing issues leading to the strike. Central to the demands is a return to the old payout model, which reportedly offered fairer earnings. Another critical demand is the elimination of the 10-minute delivery requirement, criticized for endangering worker safety.

The union also demands transparency in the deactivation of worker accounts and a review of algorithm-driven compensation models that impact earnings. Additionally, gig workers are seeking essential social security measures, highlighting their exclusion from basic social protections despite their substantial contributions to the workforce. The strike aims to urge platform companies and policymakers to address these concerns earnestly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

 India
2
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
3
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
4
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025