Gig Workers to Stage Nationwide Strike on December 31

In a significant move, gig and platform workers across India have announced plans for a nationwide strike on December 31, spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU). Founded by Shaik Salauddin, TGPWU is calling attention to what they perceive as unfair practices by platform companies.

Salauddin, the union's founder and president, highlighted the pressing issues leading to the strike. Central to the demands is a return to the old payout model, which reportedly offered fairer earnings. Another critical demand is the elimination of the 10-minute delivery requirement, criticized for endangering worker safety.

The union also demands transparency in the deactivation of worker accounts and a review of algorithm-driven compensation models that impact earnings. Additionally, gig workers are seeking essential social security measures, highlighting their exclusion from basic social protections despite their substantial contributions to the workforce. The strike aims to urge platform companies and policymakers to address these concerns earnestly.

