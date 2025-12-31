Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Counterfeit Goods Racket Busted

Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantles a counterfeit goods racket, arresting four involved in producing fake branded household items. The investigation has exposed an extensive network creating counterfeit consumer goods. A series of arrests targeted illicit activities surrounding pharmaceutical and food products, with investigations continuing to trace supply chains and conspirators.

31-12-2025
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major racket involved in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit branded household products, officials announced. The police arrested four individuals who allegedly orchestrated the production of fake items mimicking popular brands such as ghee, Eno, Veet, and Tata Salt.

In a related operation earlier this month, authorities uncovered a similar fraud involving the repackaging and sale of expired food products, resulting in seven arrests. This organized crime ring reportedly manipulated product dates and forged barcodes to sell expired goods as fresh across India.

An FIR filed against the accused includes multiple charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. Investigations revealed a printing unit's involvement in supplying packaging materials for counterfeit goods, leading to further arrests as police work to dismantle the entire supply chain.

