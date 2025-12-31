Left Menu

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

In 2025, India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code faced challenges due to prolonged resolution processes and limited capacity. Despite new appointments, significant delays persisted, compounded by litigation and infrastructure issues. Experts emphasized the need for systemic improvements to streamline insolvency proceedings and enhance tribunal efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:55 IST
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in India confronted severe challenges as resolution processes extended beyond prescribed timelines, creating significant stress within the system. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) struggled to manage a backlog exacerbated by limited capacity and infrastructure constraints.

Legal experts and senior advocates pointed out systemic delays, with nearly 10,000 cases stuck at the admission stage, locking up over Rs 10 lakh crore in distressed assets. This backlog was further fueled by ongoing litigation under Section 60(5) of IBC and incomplete records, compounding the inefficiencies within the NCLT.

Despite recent government appointments, the NCLT's capacity to handle the volume and complexity of cases remained inadequate. The influence of parallel regulatory regimes and the rise of contested defaults highlighted the need for comprehensive reform to fortify the IBC framework and improve the tribunal's functionality.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025