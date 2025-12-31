Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday addressed concerns regarding women's safety under the current government led by Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader pointed to an alarming incident in the South 24 Parganas district, where a woman and her family suffered a brutal attack with bamboo sticks in broad daylight. This incident, he claims, underscores the pressing issue of insecurity for women in the region.

Adhikari shared disturbing video evidence of the attack on social media platform X, suggesting that political protection allows perpetrators to evade justice, as law enforcement may be biased towards those with ties to the ruling party.