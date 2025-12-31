Left Menu

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has claimed that women in the state are 'unsafe' under the Mamata Banerjee-led government. He highlighted a recent incident where a woman and her family were beaten with bamboo sticks, alleging political influence protects perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 12:56 IST
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday addressed concerns regarding women's safety under the current government led by Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader pointed to an alarming incident in the South 24 Parganas district, where a woman and her family suffered a brutal attack with bamboo sticks in broad daylight. This incident, he claims, underscores the pressing issue of insecurity for women in the region.

Adhikari shared disturbing video evidence of the attack on social media platform X, suggesting that political protection allows perpetrators to evade justice, as law enforcement may be biased towards those with ties to the ruling party.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

Navigating the IBC Crunch: Challenges in India's Insolvency Framework

 India
2
Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

Allegations of Insecurity for Women in West Bengal

 India
3

Digital Lending Surge: India's 2025 Financial Revolution

 Global
4
India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

India's Diplomatic Tribute: Jaishankar Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025