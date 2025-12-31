Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils 2026 Calendar: Celebrating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through Art and Industry

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the 2026 calendar themed 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Our Pride - Vocal for Local,' highlighting the state's industrial and cultural achievements. Key industries and distinct art forms are showcased, aligning with PM Modi's vision. The event coincided with the National Tribal Trade Fair-2025 promoting local initiatives.

31-12-2025
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel releases state government's 2026 calendar (Photo/ Information Department of Gujarat). Image Credit: ANI
Gandhinagar witnessed the unveiling of Gujarat's 2026 calendar by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, emphasizing the theme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Our Pride - Vocal for Local.' The calendar vividly displays the state's industrial prowess alongside its rich cultural heritage through stunning photographs and detailed descriptions.

In his address, CM Patel, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, conveyed satisfaction with the calendar, which underscores leading industries like automobiles and pharmaceuticals while celebrating Gujarat's unique art forms such as Patola and Bandhani. The release occurred amidst prominent state officials, including Minister of State Jayram Gamit.

Coinciding with this launch was the National Tribal Trade Fair-2025 in Surat, where the Chief Minister highlighted the role of tribal industries in shaping an empowered Bharat. He expressed optimism that the fair would steer traditional artisans and MSMEs towards self-reliance, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global' initiative.

