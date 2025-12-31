Relentless Vigil in Chenab Valley: Armed Forces Thwart Terror Threats
In the harsh winter conditions of the Chenab Valley, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group are actively countering terrorist threats to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations. With around 30-35 terrorists reportedly active, intense operations are ongoing in several districts, emphasizing the relentless vigilance and dedication of the security forces.
In a determined effort to thwart potential terrorist threats and ensure peaceful New Year celebrations, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group have intensified their operations across the snow-laden Chenab Valley. This strategic move comes amidst sub-zero temperatures, focusing primarily on districts like Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban.
Over recent weeks, a significant counter-terrorist initiative has been underway, targeting remote and high-altitude areas where intelligence sources report the presence of 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists. The security forces' vigilance has increased following heavy snowfall, as operations expand across regions including Udhampur, Reasi, and Kathua.
Local officials and BJP MLA Daleep Singh Parihar have praised the ongoing efforts, underscoring the sacrifices made by security personnel. Despite harsh conditions, troops continue their mission, providing safety and assuring locals a tranquil atmosphere to ring in the New Year.
