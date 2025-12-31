Left Menu

Gig Workers Rally for Rights: Nationwide Strike Looms on New Year's Eve

Zomato and Swiggy incentivize workers to prevent service disruptions during a nationwide strike by gig worker unions demanding better working conditions and pay. The strike, slated for New Year's Eve, is expected to involve over 1.7 lakh workers, aiming to challenge current platform practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:20 IST
  India
  • India

Amidst growing tensions between gig workers and food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy are boosting incentives to ensure smooth operations on New Year's Eve. The move comes as unions plan a nation-wide strike, demanding improved wages and working conditions.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union, alongside the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, anticipate large-scale participation in the strike. They highlight grievances over inadequate pay and unsafe work conditions, seeking to pressurize platforms into dialogue and reform.

While platforms like Zomato claim to be enhancing worker earnings during high-demand periods, worker unions argue these measures are insufficient. With past strikes signaling deep-rooted discontent, the December 31 walkout aims to mount a significant challenge to prevailing gig economy norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

