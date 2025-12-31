Left Menu

BJP's Legacy in Leadership: Nitin Nabin Honors His Father's Footsteps

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin honors his late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, for being accessible to all and creating familial bonds with party workers. The tribute acknowledges Sinha's contribution towards the party's success in Patna district and Nabin's aspirations to continue his father's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:22 IST
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin paid homage to his father, former MLA Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, on his death anniversary. Nabin highlighted his father's ability to maintain accessibility and nurturing bonds with party workers as key traits that led to the party's successes.

Nabin expressed his commitment to following his father's legacy of keeping a low profile while connecting the last person to development schemes and fostering family-like connections within the party. Leaders like Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Saraogi also attended the tribute ceremony.

Saraogi praised Sinha's election management skills, while Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized the foundation Sinha built for today's victories. Nabin's appointment as BJP's national working president is seen as a continuation of Sinha's dedication to strengthening the organization.

